Thursday's Regular-Season Baseball, Softball Games Rained Out, Canceled

All of Thursday's regular-season match-ups on the high school baseball and softball fields were rained out, with one cancellation.

Baseball games rained out were Heavener at Pocola and Whitesboro and Leflore at Soper. Neither match-up has been rescheduled.

Softball games rained out were Kinta and Gore at Bokoshe, Wister at Broken Bow and Leflore at McCurtain. The Leflore-McCurtain game has been rescheduled for approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, but Bokoshe's home three-way nor Wister's road game haven't been rescheduled at this time.

Buffalo Valley's home softball game Thursday against Panola was canceled due to the Lady Bearcats not having enough players to play the Lady Buffaloes.