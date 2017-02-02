Tickets available for drive-thu food bank

Tickets are now available for a drive-through food bank coming to Poteau later this month.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Disabled American Veterans will host the food bank from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot in Poteau.

Students from Panama High School will assist with the event.

Ray Helton, DAV commander, said he has received 125 tickets for the giveaway.

You must be 18 or over and it is limited to one ticket per family. You also must attend in a vehicle, and up to three tickets will be accepted per vehicle.

It is first come, first serve on ticket distribution.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was established in 1981. Last fiscal year, they distributed 21.1 million pounds of food and products through more than 450 partner programs in eastern Oklahoma.

Tickets are available at the DAV office on north U.S. Highway 59 in Poteau. The office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and currently has an ongoing yard sale.

For more information, call (918) 647-8961 or (918) 649-4861.