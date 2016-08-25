Toby Keith to headline Choctaw Labor Day Festival

Oklahoma's own country superstar, Toby Keith, has been announced as the top headliner at this year's Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival.

The festival officially opens Thursday, Sept. 1, with the Choctaw Princess Pageant and continues until noon Sept. 5.

Keith released his first album in 1993 .

In total, he has released 17 studio albums, two Christmas albums and four compilation albums. He has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

A further detailed article is available in today's [Aug. 25] print edition of the Poteau Daily News.