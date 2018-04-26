Today's [Thursday's] Baseball Playoffs Rained Out, Altered, Rescheduled [UPDATED]

Several of today's [Thursday's] high school baseball playoffs were either rained out and rescheduled or had their venue change due to Wednesday's rain showers.

Today's Class 2A District Tournament with Talihina at Wister has been moved to a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Poteau's Town Creek Park.

Today's Class 2A District Tournament with Warner at Howe will begin at 3:30 p.m. today with a doubleheader, with the if-game to be scheduled Friday if necessary.

Today's Class B Regional Baseball Tournament at Tupelo will begin 30 minutes later, with Tupelo vs. Bennington at 1:30 p.m., followed by Whitesboro vs. Smithville at 3:30 p.m. The winners will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the losers at 7:30 p.m.

The Class 3A District Tournaments, Eufaula at Spiro and Pocola at Morris, were rained out today and will be rescheduled for noon doubleheaders Friday, with if-games to be scheduled for Saturday if necessary.

The Class B Regional Tournament at Red Oak's Eagle Field was rained out until Friday, with Leflore playing the host Eagles at noon, followed by McCurtain and Coleman at 2 p.m. The winners will play at 4 p.m., followed by the losers meeting at 6 p.m. The regional title game will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the if-game at 1 p.m.

All other baseball playoffs and all softball regionals are still on today as scheduled