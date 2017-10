Stilwell at Poteau, 7 p.m.

Porum at Keota, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Watts, 7 p.m.

Bokoshe at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

Heavener at Roland, 7 p.m.

Panama at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Pocola at Warner, 7 p.m.

Spiro at Hugo, 7 p.m.