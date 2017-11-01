Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Poteau Daily News
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Trick-or-treat events in LeFlore County listed
Prepare for chilly weather
Former Detention Center Nurse Charged with Misconduct
You are here
Home
» Tonight's High School Football Schedule
Tonight's High School Football Schedule
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Keota at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Category:
Sports
Upcoming Events
United Methodist Fall Festival
Friday, November 3, 2017 -
9:00am
to
3:00pm
Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 11:00am
Wister Lake Lights on the Island
Friday, November 17, 2017
to
Monday, December 25, 2017
Poteau Women's League Holiday Market
Saturday, November 18, 2017 -
9:00am
to
5:00pm
Poteau Women's League Holiday Market
Saturday, November 18, 2017 -
9:00am
to
5:00pm
View More
Poll
How do you feel about Christmas decorating before Thanksgiving?
Choices
After Halloween is fine
Never before Thanksgiving
Christmas all year!
I don't care
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Western Auto
Stuteville Auto
Roberta's Cafe
Pocola Health & Rehab
Pest Pros of Oklahoma
View All Deals
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 The Poteau Daily News | 804 N. Broadway | Poteau, OK 74953 | (918) 647-3188
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Poteau Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password