Tournament Champions

The OK Freedom, an age 11-and-younger basketball team, won the Greg Swaim New Year’s Jam on Saturday in Sand Springs as the team went 3-0, beating Owasso, the Tulsa Legends and the Youth Basketball Team from Ponca City. Front row, from left — Alexis Smith, Brayli Beason, Ryleigh Pierce and Brailey Francis. Back row — Jazzlyn Harrison, Gracie Jones, Mersadie Dieter, Kara Albert. Photo by Victor Pierce
Monday, January 1, 2018

Category: