Trick-or-treat events in LeFlore County listed

There’s no need to wait until Halloween night to get your trick-or-treat on.

Trick or treating will begin tomorrow as Lake Wister State Park and KPRV host the annual Trail of Treats and Thrills from 4-7 p.m. at Quarry Island at Wister. Parking is below the dam with shuttle service. The costume contest for ages 1 month up to 18 years with divisions for age categories is at 6:30 p.m. in the Glenn Pavilion. All entries receive a prize. There also will be a double slide for children to enjoy on top of the snacks and candy provided along the walk by area businesses.

After that, several churches will host fall festivals on Sunday, then on Tuesday, Halloween night, downtown Poteau’s After School Trick or Treat Walk will be from 3:30-5 p.m., hosted by Historic Downtown Poteau. You event photo can be taken in the Pocket Park for $1 and the costume contest is at 5 p.m. in the park. To hand out candy, call HDP at (918) 647-8648.

Following that, also on Tuesday children can visit the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center for free hotdogs and a trunk or treat at 5 p.m.

Next, stop off at Carl Albert State College in the Dunlap Oval for a truck or treat with games, prizes and fun starting also at 5 p.m. Parking is at the Ollie Center.

Again at 5 p.m., Street Addicts will have its own truck or treat in the D&D Pharmacy parking lot in Poteau.

Afterwards, in Wister there will be games and costume contests to enjoy starting at 6 p.m. with Halloween in the Park.

