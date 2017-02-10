Triple celestial event starts tonight

Get out your telescopes — The sky will come to life tonight with a triple spectacle: a comet, eclipse and full moon.

Events start with the full moon, aka "Snow Moon." It gains its name from heavy snows often seen in February.

Next up is the penumbral lunar eclipse where the moon will pass through the darkest part of the Earth's shadow.

Space.com said the moon will enter Earth's shadow at 4:32 p.m. central time and the eclipse will peak at 6:43 p.m. before its ends at 8:55 p.m.

The site said those in the Midwest and Pacific states may miss the start of the eclipse due to the sunset.

According to NASA, Comet 45P also will make its closest approach to Earth tonight when its 7.4 million miles from Earth. NASA said the comet will be visible in the morning sky Saturday in the constellation Hercules. It will return in 2022.

