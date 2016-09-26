Trump and Clinton debate tonight

Tonight marks the first Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The debate will air on all major channels and through various online sources at 8 p.m. Central time.

The event will be 90 minutes and will be moderated by NBC's Lester Holt, a registered Republican. The debate will be held at Hofstra University in New York. Fact checkers from every major news and online source will be ready and waiting with some channels airing the fact checking results in real time as the debate takes place.

