Tuesday’s athletic events rained out

Tuesday’s big winner was Mother Nature as all of Tuesday’s high school athletic events were rained out.

Baseball games rained out were Keota at Arkoma, Wister at Buffalo Valley, Spiro at Cameron, Heavener and Leflore at Talihina, Gans at Howe, Chouteau-Mazie at Pocola, Red Oak at Oktaha and Smithville at Panola. Also, Carl Albert State College's road doubleheader against Northeast Texas in Mount Pleasant, Texas, was rained out and won't be made up. The Vikings have rescheduled the home doubleheader against Northern Arkansas, which was rained out March 1 in Sallisaw, at 1 p.m. April 13 at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park. CASC coach Tyler Guthrie also said the home single nine-inning game against archival Eastern Oklahoma State College, that was rained out Feb. 22, will be made up at 2 p.m. April 24.Softball games washed out Tuesday were Roland at Poteau, Arkoma at Bokoshe, Heavener at Red Oak, Howe and Whitesboro at Red Oak, Leflore at Smithville, Talihina and Wilburton at Pocola, Wister at Spiro, McCurtain at Buffalo Valley, Panola at Cameron, Keota and Webbers Falls at Sallisaw-Central and Panama at Stigler.

All of Tuesday’s district soccer matches were rained out — the Poteau Pirates at Hugo, the Lady Pirates at Porter Consolidated and Hilldale at Heavener.

The Heavener golfers, the Lady Wolves on Monday and the Wolves on Tuesday, were rained out at the Keys [Park Hill] Invitational at Cherokee Trails Golf Course in Tahlequah.