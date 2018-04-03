Tuesday Athletic Events Rained Out, Canceled

Several Tuesday athletic events were either rained out due to wet fields or canceled due to the teachers' walkout.

Carl Albert State College's baseball road game against archrival Eastern was postponed and will be made up Wednesday afternoon as part of the three-way with Wednesday's CASC home opponent, TCS Postgrad, and EOSC with action beginning at 1 p.m. in Wilburton. EOSC and TCS are first up, followed by CASC and TSC at 3 p.m. and the archrivals facing off at 5 p.m.

Tuesday saw two high school baseball match-ups rained out due to wet fields, Quinton at Keota and Talihina and Wilburton at Savanna. The Quinton-Keota game has not been rescheduled, and Talihina coach Toby Hawkins — whose team played a road game Tuesday afternoon at Leflore — said the road three-way at Savanna.

Bokoshe had a home game scheduled with Porum on Tuesday. Although the Tigers were free to play the game since the LeFlore County Tournament was not taking place, Bokoshe coach Dannie Culwell said the match-up did not take place.

Slow-pitch softball games rained out were Hartshorne at Heavener, Porum at Keota, Bokoshe and Cave Springs at Gans, Howe at Wilburton and Pocola at Stigler. The Pocola-Stigler game will be made up at 3:30 this afternoon. Heavener coach Rodale Sanders said he is trying to reschedule the game, but it hasn’t been done so as of press time. Keota coach Sara Maxwell said Tuesday’s game will be added to Keota’s home game with Muldrow on Thursday and turned into a three-way with action beginning at 3:30 p.m. The other games have not been rescheduled.

The Wister-Poteau game and the Arkoma-Kinta doubleheader were canceled due to the teachers’ walkout, with neither one being rescheduled.

Tuesday’s annual district soccer match with Heavener’s teams visiting Poteau was canceled Tuesday due to the teachers’ walkout. Poteau Lady Pirates coach Shanna Hall said it has not been rescheduled.

Tuesday’s Heavener Invitational track meet was postponed due to wet fields at Harvey Stadium and surrounding track facilities. It has been rescheduled to run along with the Heavener Junior High Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harvey Stadium.