Three of Tuesday's slate of games were either rained out due to wet fields or canceled.

Heavener's home game with Warner was canceled due wet fields, but Cameron's home game with Smithville was canceled due to the teachers' walkout. Neither game has been rescheduled.

Buffalo Valley's road game at Braggs was canceled due to another school function. BV coach Jonthan Lowder said the game will not be rescheduled.