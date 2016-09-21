Skip to main content
Tuesday's High School Baseball Score
Tuesday's High School Baseball Score
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Wright City 5, Wister 4, 11 inn.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Sports
