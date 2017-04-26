Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS — The Poteau Pirates won the Class 4A District Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Town Creek Park. The Pirates will be the regional-tournament host next week. PDN photo by David SeeleyWONDERFUL WILDCATS — The Wister Wildcats swept the Talihina Golden Tigers to win the Class 2A District Tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Wister. Photo by Deb GibsonDISTRICT KINGS — The Pocola Indians swept the Hulbert Riders to win the Class 2A District Tournament on Tuesday in Pocola. Photo Courtesy Eddie Combs
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Regular Season
Keys (Park Hill) 11, Spiro 1
Playoffs
Class 4A District Tournament at Poteau
Poteau 16, Tulsa Rogers 0
Poteau 19, Tulsa Rogers 0, Poteau wins district title, Tulsa Rogers eliminated from playoffs
Class 3A District Tournament at Stigler
Stigler 10, Heavener 0
Stigler 19, Heavener 0, Stigler wins district title, Heavener eliminated from playoffs
Class 2A District Tournaments
At Wister
Wister 20, Talihina 0
Wister 10, Talihina 0, Wister wins district title, Talihina eliminated from playoffs
At Pocola
Pocola 13, Hulbert 0
Pocola 12, Hulbert 0, Pocola wins district title, Hulbert eliminated from playoffs
Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka
Tushka 17, Rattan 7
Arkoma 4, Porum 0
Tushka 17, Arkoma 0
Rattan 20, Porum 10, Porum eliminated from playoffs
Class B Regional Tournament at Kiowa
Kiowa 7, Leflore 6
Moss 2, Smithville 0
Moss 6, Kiowa 5
Leflore 12, Smithville 2, Smithville eliminated from playoffs

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

