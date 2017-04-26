Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores
Regular Season
Keys (Park Hill) 11, Spiro 1
Playoffs
Class 4A District Tournament at Poteau
Poteau 16, Tulsa Rogers 0
Poteau 19, Tulsa Rogers 0, Poteau wins district title, Tulsa Rogers eliminated from playoffs
Class 3A District Tournament at Stigler
Stigler 10, Heavener 0
Stigler 19, Heavener 0, Stigler wins district title, Heavener eliminated from playoffs
Class 2A District Tournaments
At Wister
Wister 20, Talihina 0
Wister 10, Talihina 0, Wister wins district title, Talihina eliminated from playoffs
At Pocola
Pocola 13, Hulbert 0
Pocola 12, Hulbert 0, Pocola wins district title, Hulbert eliminated from playoffs
Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka
Tushka 17, Rattan 7
Arkoma 4, Porum 0
Tushka 17, Arkoma 0
Rattan 20, Porum 10, Porum eliminated from playoffs
Class B Regional Tournament at Kiowa
Kiowa 7, Leflore 6
Moss 2, Smithville 0
Moss 6, Kiowa 5
Leflore 12, Smithville 2, Smithville eliminated from playoffs
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
