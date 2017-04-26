Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Keys (Park Hill) 11, Spiro 1

Playoffs

Class 4A District Tournament at Poteau

Poteau 16, Tulsa Rogers 0

Poteau 19, Tulsa Rogers 0, Poteau wins district title, Tulsa Rogers eliminated from playoffs

Class 3A District Tournament at Stigler

Stigler 10, Heavener 0

Stigler 19, Heavener 0, Stigler wins district title, Heavener eliminated from playoffs

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Wister

Wister 20, Talihina 0

Wister 10, Talihina 0, Wister wins district title, Talihina eliminated from playoffs

At Pocola

Pocola 13, Hulbert 0

Pocola 12, Hulbert 0, Pocola wins district title, Hulbert eliminated from playoffs

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Tushka 17, Rattan 7

Arkoma 4, Porum 0

Tushka 17, Arkoma 0

Rattan 20, Porum 10, Porum eliminated from playoffs

Class B Regional Tournament at Kiowa

Kiowa 7, Leflore 6

Moss 2, Smithville 0

Moss 6, Kiowa 5

Leflore 12, Smithville 2, Smithville eliminated from playoffs

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley