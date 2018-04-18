Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Poteau 15, Muldrow 3
Leflore 18, Talihina 1 — Wister Tournament Consolation Finals
Leflore 7, Heavener 0
Heavener 14, Talihina 5
Panama 11, Spiro 10
Red Oak 13, Eufaula 0
Red Oak 11, Eufaula 0
Keota 12, Braggs 2
Braggs 7, Keota 6
Hartshorne 11, Wister 5
Crowder 17, Cameron 9
Chouteau-Mazie 13, Pocola 5
Editor's Note: Howe's home game with Haworth was canceled and won't be rescheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
