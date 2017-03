Poteau at Muldrow, rained out

Pocola at Howe, rained out

Arkoma 8, Keota 4

Gans 12, Cameron 8

Kiowa at Leflore, rained out

Red Oak 19, Whitesboro 0

Wister at Buffalo Valley, rained out

Vian 20, Heavener 0

Antlers 7, Smithville 5

Editor's note: Bokoshe's game at Porum was canceled due to the Tigers not having enough players, which will make them not have a team this spring.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley