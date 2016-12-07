Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Roland 72, Poteau 46
Spiro 66, Panama 51
Howe 83, Keota 48
Talihina 55, Antlers 35
Muldrow 51, Pocola 23
Girls
Roland 45, Poteau 37
Spiro 48, Panama 19
Howe 75, Keota 31
Talihina 50, Antlers 41
Muldrow 77, Pocola 47
Tournaments
Easteren Oklahoma State College Classic in Wilburton
Blue Bracket
Boys Championship Semifinals
Leflore 35, Buffalo Valley 25
Smithville 67, Gans 58
Girls Championship Semifinals
Stuart 54, Leflore 51
Smithville 59, Gans 29
Gold Bracket
Boys Championship Semifinals
Cameron 50, Battiest 47
Red Oak 64, Bokoshe 31
Girls Championship Semifinals
Red Oak 51, Cameron 28
Caney 56, Bokoshe 48
Pick and Shovel Classic at Hartshorne
Boys
Tushka 77, Wister 57
Clayton 67, Hartshorne 58
Girls
Hartshorne 71, Clayton 38
Tushka def. Hartshorne JV
Porum Panther Armstrong Bank Invitational Tournament
Boys
Kinta 60, Cave Springs 36
Canadian 69, Oaks 61
Girls
Oaks 42, Kinta 23
Porum 59, Cave Springs 20
