Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Arkoma 72, Whitesboro 60
Talihina 64, Howe 39
Panama 50, Pocola 43
Cameron 63, Cave Springs 59
Wister 55, Buffalo Valley 41
Hartshorne 58, Heavener 27
Smithville 41, Fort Towson 32
Panola 54, Keota 45
Girls
Arkoma 38, Whitesboro 36
Howe 86, Talihina 37
Pocola 48, Panama 39
Cameron 57, Cave Springs 28
Heavener 42, Hartshorne 38
Buffalo Valley 37, Wister 33
Keota 35, Panola 17
Smithville 53, Fort Towson 40
Tournaments
Henryetta Tournament
Boys
Wilburton 67, Morris 34
Tulsa Metro Christian 83, Canadian 42
Girls
Poteau 57, Wilburton 41
Eufaula 67, Canadian 16
Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Classic
Boys
Championship Semifinals
Red Oak 71, Warner 45
Okay 75, Oktaha 33
Consolation Semifinals
Green Country Defenders 60, Spiro 43
Haskell 48, Porter Consolidated 45
Girls
Championship Semifinals
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 78, Spiro 23
Porter Consolidated 46, Warner 41
Consolation Semifinals
Okay 44, Red Oak 28
Haskell 45, Oktaha 30
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
