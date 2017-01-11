Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Boys
Poteau 52, Sallisaw 31
Wister 68, Arkoma 50
Panama 58, Howe 52
Talihina 55, Pocola 31
Whitesboro 66, Wapanucka 31
Spiro 57, Muldrow 49
Kinta 66, Cameron 33
Wilburton 58, Heavener 24
Smithville 49, Battiest 40
Buffalo Valley 75, Pittsburg 47
McCurtain 73, Keota 50
Girls
Sallisaw 62, Poteau 58
Wister 59, Arkoma 51
Howe 76, Panama 15
Talihina 57, Pocola 44
Cameron 56, Kinta 46
Heavener 53, Wilburton 45
Whitesboro 56, Wapanucka 36
Muldrow 42, Spiro 30
Keota 45, McCurtain 38
Smithville 56, Battiest 25
Buffalo Valley 67, Pittsburg 42
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
