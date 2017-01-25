Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Poteau 50, Stilwell 41
Arkoma 79, Bokoshe 54
Leflore 43, Buffalo Valley 37
Panama 61, Keota 39
Whitesboro 59, Smithville 50
Wister 85, McCurtain 64
Talihina 62, Stigler 30
Hartshorne 51, Heavener 27
Wilburton 60, Pocola 34
Roland 75, Spiro 51
Girls
Poteau 53, Stilwell 48
Bokoshe 53, Arkoma 33
Heavener 49, Hartshorne 37
Wister 56, McCurtain 39
Buffalo Valley 45, Leflore 36
Keota 36, Panama 34
Smithville 42, Whitesboro 37, OT
Wilburton 71, Pocola 67
Roland 47, Spiro 32
Stigler 51, Talihina 35
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
