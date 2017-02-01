Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Boys
Roland 69, Poteau 36
Panama 82, Arkoma 81
Leflore 42, Whitesboro 35
Talihina 56, Pocola 35
Wilburton 60, Heavener 18
Sallisaw 71, Spiro 49
Buffalo Valley 65, Haileyville 51
Clayton 64, Smithville 60
Girls
Poteau 40, Roland 37
Panama 37, Arkoma 31
Leflore 45, Whitesboro 34
Pocola 48, Talihina 38
Wilburton 55, Heavener 44
Sallisaw 60, Spiro 39
Buffalo Valley 49, Haileyville 33
Smithville 40, Clayton 33
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
