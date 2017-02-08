Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Boys
Muldrow 47, Poteau 41
Arkoma 74, Howe 65
Heavener 48, Pocola 46
Leflore 49, Wister 45
Panama 56, McCurtain 53
Talihina 56, Hartshorne 48
Stilwell 66, Spiro 46
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 57, Red Oak 53
Buffalo Valley JV 58, Panola 42
Girls
Muldrow 61, Poteau 33
Howe 85, Arkoma 23
Heavener 40, Pocola 37
Wister 56, Leflore 52, OT
Panama 52, McCurtain 31
Hartshorne 57, Talihina 34
Stilwell 58, Spiro 37
Buffalo Valley 44, Panola 30
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 66, Red Oak 21
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
