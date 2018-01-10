Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Boys
Roland 92, Poteau 52
Whitesboro 74, Arkoma 35
Howe 80, Panama 62
Talihina 62, Pocola 30
Red Oak 94, Wister 42
Buffalo Valley 60, Indianola 40
McCurtain 58, Keota 55
Kinta 72, Cameron 41
Wilburton 77, Heavener 42
Stilwell 60, Spiro 47
Girls
Roland 69, Poteau 44
Whitesboro 50, Arkoma 43
Howe 89, Panama 39
Talihina 53, Pocola 49
Red Oak 40, Wister 21
Keota 54, McCurtain 50
Buffalo Valley 47, Indianola 17
Kinta 44, Cameron 33
Wilburton 44, Heavenere 38
Stilwell 55, Spiro 25
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
