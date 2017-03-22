Tuesday's High School Softball Scores

SAFE! — Wister's Tristin Hagelberger, center, scores a run as Poteau catcher Allison Hartley, right, fields the throw to home plate as Wister's Kimberlyn Carpenter watches during the Tuesday night's game in Wister. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Poteau 8, Howe 2
Wister 9, Poteau 4
Howe 16, Wister 6
Panama 10, Leflore 2
Pocola 12, Arkoma 0
Pocola 16, Bokoshe 6
Bokoshe 14, Arkoma 8
Red Oak 18, Heavener 1
Canadian 9, Cameron 8
Moss 7, Cameron 5
Buffalo Valley 5, Whitesboro 2
Clayton 6, Whitesboro 4
Clayton 12, Buffalo Valley 1
Southeastern Oklahoma Classic Festival at Broken Bow
Smithville 19, Idabel 1
Valliant 10, Smithville 3
Editor's note: Talihina backed out of its game at Panama, so Leflore took its place.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

