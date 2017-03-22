Tuesday's High School Softball Scores
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Poteau 8, Howe 2
Wister 9, Poteau 4
Howe 16, Wister 6
Panama 10, Leflore 2
Pocola 12, Arkoma 0
Pocola 16, Bokoshe 6
Bokoshe 14, Arkoma 8
Red Oak 18, Heavener 1
Canadian 9, Cameron 8
Moss 7, Cameron 5
Buffalo Valley 5, Whitesboro 2
Clayton 6, Whitesboro 4
Clayton 12, Buffalo Valley 1
Southeastern Oklahoma Classic Festival at Broken Bow
Smithville 19, Idabel 1
Valliant 10, Smithville 3
Editor's note: Talihina backed out of its game at Panama, so Leflore took its place.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
