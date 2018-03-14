Tuesday's High School Softball Scores
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Poteau 12, Sallisaw 8
Whitesboro 15, Buffalo Valley 1
Whitesboro 14, Kiowa 13
Kiowa 17, Buffalo Valley 4
Wister 8, Cameron 0
Pocola 16, Howe 8
Red Oak 17, Panama 11
Arkoma 5, Kinta 3
Porum 12, Arkoma 1
Bokoshe 14, Gans 2
Smithville 17, Battiest 4
Smithville 12, Haworth 1
Kellyville Festival
Heavener 12, Sand Springs 9
Heavener 18, Kellyville 15
Heavener 12, Okmulgee 0
Editor's Note: Leflore did not play in a three-way at Stuart with McAlester on Tuesday.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
