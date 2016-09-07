Tuesday's High School Softball Scores
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 5, Poteau 0
Wister 2, Pocola 1
Heavener 11, Cameron 3
Cameron 2, Canadian 0
Howe 14, Talihina 2
Howe 12, McCurtain 0
Talihina 12, McCurtain 4
Arkoma 1, Whitesboro 0, 8 inn.
Arkoma 12, Buffalo Valley 2
Red Oak 10, Leflore 1
Panama 6, Sallisaw-Central 2
Wilburton 16, Panama 6
Stigler 12, Keota 2
Smithville 9, Battiest 0
Editor's note: Tuesday's Sallisaw-Spiro game was canceled, and Monday's Clayton-Buffalo Valley was postponed.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
