Tuesday's High School Softball Scores

OUT! — Pocola shortstop Summer Perkins, left, tags out Wister baserunner Kenlei Duvall, right, as Pocola right fielder Sam Ramsey watches during Tuesday afternoon’s game in Pocola. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 5, Poteau 0
Wister 2, Pocola 1
Heavener 11, Cameron 3
Cameron 2, Canadian 0
Howe 14, Talihina 2
Howe 12, McCurtain 0
Talihina 12, McCurtain 4
Arkoma 1, Whitesboro 0, 8 inn.
Arkoma 12, Buffalo Valley 2
Red Oak 10, Leflore 1
Panama 6, Sallisaw-Central 2
Wilburton 16, Panama 6
Stigler 12, Keota 2
Smithville 9, Battiest 0
Editor's note: Tuesday's Sallisaw-Spiro game was canceled, and Monday's Clayton-Buffalo Valley was postponed.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

