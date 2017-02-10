Two basketball match-ups slated tonight moved to later dates

Two of tonight’s high school basketball match-ups have been canceled due to certain events.

The Panama-Wister games slated for tonight at the Wister Gym were canceled due to the tragic death of former Wister Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Carpenter, who was killed in an automobile accident west of Wister on U.S. Highway 270. The games will be played at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Monday, with the girls’ game first.

Tonight’s Heavener-Stigler games were canceled due to Stigler Public Schools being closed due to its influenza breakout that closed schools completely since earlier this week. The games will be played at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the girls’ contest taking place first.