Two names have stood out over the years for the Pirates

For the last 12 seasons, the Pirates have had either a Klutts or a Pitchford on the team — and in the case of the state title game season of 2013, both. At one time or another, there has been a Klutts or a Pitchford not only on the team, but usually at the quarterback position. While you have senior Ben Klutts, his older brothers Garrett and Wilson held the similar position, as did the state runner-up team’s QB, then-senior Jace Pitchford, whose younger brother, sophomore wide receiver/quarterback Jett, is currently on the team.