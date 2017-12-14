UAFS art exhibit open to public

An art exhibit at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will feature pen-and-ink illustrations by a Fort Smith, Ark., native through Feb. 28, with a reception slated for Jan. 31.

“Ink: The Art of Permanence” features 30 drawings by Stacy Bates on display in the Reynolds Room lobby of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at UAFS. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and a reception for the exhibit will take place from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 31.

Bates, an artist from Fort Smith, specializes in black-and-white pen-and-ink illustrations and murals that combine her two favorite styles — drawing and printmaking — that results in a vintage-esque imagery.

Her work has appeared on a variety of projects, from gig posters for musical acts to Arkansas-themed illustrations to public murals.

Over the past two years, she has completed six murals in Arkansas and Oklahoma and her illustrations have been featured in three separate books. This year alone, her work has been on exhibit at Fayetteville Underground, Northwestern Arkansas Community College and Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles among others.

Her most recent focus has been creating a series of animal rights illustrations.

For more information on Bates, visit www.StacyBeeArt.com.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Chancellor’s Coalition for the Visual Arts and is located on the west end of the first floor of the campus center, which is located at 800 N. 49th Street. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. For more information about the exhibit, contact the UAFS Box Office at (479) 788-7300.