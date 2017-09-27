UAFS to host 'Lollapalooza' event Sept. 30

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, in partnership with the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society, will host the “Lollapalooza on the Green” event from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 30 on the Campus Green on UAFS campus, featuring a fun afternoon of music and games for all ages.



The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature 10 bands performing throughout the day, a photo booth, a clown and magician show, an instrument petting zoo, lawn games and a kid’s corner. Additionally, UAFS clubs will have tables with arts and crafts, face painting and multi-cultural booths, among other offerings. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.



The event is an opportunity to promote the arts to the community, according to Don Bailey, director of jazz studies at UAFS and coordinator of the event.



“We want people to be able to celebrate the arts and education in a fun family atmosphere,” Bailey said.

“It will provide performance opportunities for young local musicians as well as learning experiences for kids of all ages.”



The mission of the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society is to provide funding, education and other opportunities to help foster creative music and artistic expression. It is geared towards helping young people develop and hone their musical and creative skills. The society also provides musical instruments for students in need. For more information, contact Bailey at don.bailey@uafs.edu or (479) 788-7554.