Unconfirmed Tornado Hits LeFlore County [UPDATED]

The National Weather Service reported an unconfirmed tornado Friday night in LeFlore County. At about 10:30 p.m., there was possible radar indication of a tornado a mile northeast of Poteau, which possibly struck just west of Cameron as doppler radar indicated possible tornado debris. The tornado was possibly moving straight up or parallel to Oklahoma State Highway 112 moving northeast towards Pocola, where baseball size hail was being reported around 11 p.m.

Also, power outages have now been reported in Cameron as well as a mobile home severely damaged due to the storm and/or unconfirmed tornado.

The Poteau Daily News will keep posting updates as warranted, and staff will be out taking photographs and videos Saturday morning.