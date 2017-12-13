Update: Suspect from Wednesday pursuit found near Spiro
Amanda Corbin and Jenny Huggins
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
SPIRO —
Update: Reports show that Robinson has been found near Spiro as of Thursday morning.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, radio traffic showed law enforcement were in pursuit near Spiro Lake. As of 3:40 p.m., authorities said three suspects were apprehended and one suspect — Christopher Robinson — is still at large. Authorities said Robbins has warrants out of Arkansas and fled a traffic stop.
