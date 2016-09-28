Updated High School Baseball Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class B Regional Tournament at Red Oak

Whitesboro vs. Red Oak, 2 p.m.; Leflore vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.; Whitesboro-Red Oak winner vs. Leflore-Kiowa winner, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

Friday

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Tushka vs. Calera, 2 p.m.; Wister vs. Wright City, 4 p.m.; Tushka-Calera winner vs. Wister-Wright City winner, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

Class B Regional Tournament at Red Oak

Whitesboro-Red Oak loser vs. Leflore-Kiowa loser, 2 p.m.; consolation finals, 4 p.m. (winner to state)

Saturday

Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka

Tushka-Calera loser vs. Wister-Wright City loser, 2 p.m.; consolation finals, 4 p.m. (winner to state)