Upper Elementary Carnival set Thursday evening

Poteau Upper Elementary School's annual carnival will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight [March 2] at the Upper Elementary gym to raise money for student materials and activities.

There will be games, candy, bouncy houses, concessions, bingo, a cake walk and a jail and bail event.

Poteau Officer Donnie Williams "arrested" coach John Thompson and Poteau High School head football coach Forest Mazey on Tuesday and will be placed in the jail at the carnival. They must raise $300 each for their "bail" before or during the carnival to be freed.

If you would like to support them, call them or post on the Poteau Upper Elementary Facebook page the amount you are pledging.