Used vehicle study rates LeFlore County poorly

Used vehicle sales in LeFlore County rated poorly in a recent study done by Autolist.com on most affordable places to buy a vehicle in Oklahoma.

According to the study released last month for the 2016 Most Affordable Areas Analysis, LeFlore County ranked No. 50 out of Oklahoma's 77 counties for most affordable place to buy a used vehicle in the state.

The study claimed used vehicle sales in our county were $1,142 more than the Oklahoma average.

The study analyzed more than 76 million vehicles and 4.5 billion data points for makes and models nationwide. Autolist.com said their results showed dealer density contributed to price differences, as well as manufacture community presence and geography demands.

Despite being grouped into one of the least affordable counties for used car sales, the study said sales of the Ford Edge were $2,147 below the Oklahoma average in LeFlore County, making it the most affordable vehicle for sale here.

Other top most affordable vehicles in our counties included the Ford F-150 ($1,387 below state average), Ford Explorer ($639 below), Ford Fusion ($553 above state average) and Ford focus ($918 above).

According to the study, the top five most affordable counties to buy a used vehicle in Oklahoma were Pottawatomie ($1,251 below state average), Okfuskee ($1,123 below), Jefferson ($971 below), Murray ($755 below) and Mayes County ($685 below).