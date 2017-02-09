Valentines contests

This week the Poteau Daily News has been hiding hearts on all of the pages for the readers to find and keep track of. These hearts will continue to be in the paper until next week. In the Tuesday edition of the Poteau Daily News there is an entry form you can use to submit your guess.

On Monday the 13th, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. you can bring your form to the Poteau Daily News Office and someone will record your time. If there are multiple correct answers, the first person to turn in their form will win.

One entry per person. We will announce the winner(s) in the Valentine’s Day edition. Poteau Daily News Employees and their families are ineligible to win.

Another fun contest we have going is the search for the cutest couple and the cutest first date story. Post your photo or story in the comments, get likes, and the PDN staff will choose a winner out of the photos and stories with the most likes. The winners will be published in the Valentine’s day edition.