Vandals target Vietnam War Memorial in Poteau

The Poteau Police Department began asking for help Sunday in identifying and apprehending those responsible for the damage done to the Vietnam War and POW/MIA Memorial at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

The soldier statue received several stab-like wounds and cracks to its face and other body parts as well as damage to its weapons. Other parts of the memorial also received damage, Poteau Police said.

If you have any information about who might have vandalized the memorial, please call the police department at (918) 647-8620.

Photos above show a portion of damage done.