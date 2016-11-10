Veterans Day events scheduled in area

There is no shortage of events honoring veterans this week in LeFlore County.

Starting today in Fort Smith, Ark., a hotel that is being turned into a home for veterans, will host a Veterans Day Celebration in honor of area veterans.

The celebration will be at River Valley Inn and Suites, the hotel being transformed by therapist Mary Byers-Diaz of Rock Island and Dr. Hassan Masri, for veterans to live while receiving on-site counseling.

The memorial event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locals are welcome to present their loved one's pictures, medals and memorabilia on a memorial table for others to see.

On Friday, Veteran's Day, the LeFlore County Retired Educators meeting will be held with a veterans program at 11 a.m. at the Poteau Pizza Hut and they invite all veterans to attend.

The Choctaw Nation will hold its annual veterans celebration at 10 a.m. at Tuskahoma. Guests are invited to pay their respects at the memorial that has the names of the fallen on display. The history of the code talkers also will be on display.

Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast at the LeFlore County Museum in the old Lowery Hotel from 7-10 a.m. The ninth annual LeFlore County Veterans Day parade will take place downtown at 10 a.m., following the breakfast.

Weekend musical entertainment also will honor American's veterans. Cavanal Chorale will hold concerts entitled "Uniquely American" at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Poteau First United Methodist Church.

Flags have already been placed on numerous graves as local veterans groups honor their fallen brothers and sisters while reminding the rest of the community about the sacrifice they made for freedom.