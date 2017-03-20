Victim ID'd in fatal Poteau train collision

Poteau Police have released the identity of a man killed by a Kansas City Southern train last Tuesday near the Dewey Avenue crossing.

Police identified the man as 65-year-old Russell Gene Fryar of Poteau. He was identified through Department of Public Safety fingerprint records, police said.

Fryar's body was found about 300 feet north of the crossing after midnight March 14. Flashing signals, lowering gate arms and a sidewalk are scheduled to be installed at the crossing later this year.