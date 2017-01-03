Viewers lose stations in contract dustup

Dish and DirecTV satellite subscribers again are missing channels after agreements were not reached with two parent television companies by the new year deadline.

A dispute between DirecTV and Hearst Television resulted in Hearst Television's stations' signals being pulled off DirecTV's systems at the end of New Year's Eve, the day their agreement expired.

In a notice through 40/29 News, Hearst Television said the station has not "blacked out" and is available free over the air, through other satellite distribution and capable operators, and suggested customers purchase an antenna. Content distributed by Hearst includes nationally ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more, and locally KHBS/KHOG-TV.

