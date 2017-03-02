Wednesday's Carl Albert State College Baseball Score

CONGRATS, MAN! — Carl Albert State College player Josh Cowart, left, congratulates teammate Kevin Troncoso as he touches home plate on his two-run home run in the third inning of Wednesday afternoon's game against archrival Eastern Oklahoma State College at Ival Goodman Field. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, March 2, 2017

Carl Albert 14, Eastern 11

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

