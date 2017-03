Red Oak Spring Break Festival

Rattan 12, Heavener 4

Red Oak 9, Tipton 1

Rattan 12, Tipton 2

Hartshorne 13, Rock Creek 5

Oktaha 11, Rock Creek 7

Editor's Note: Wister did not get to play its opening-round games at the Rayne [La.] Festival.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley