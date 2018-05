Wednesday's State Softball Tournament Scores

At Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City

Class 3A State Tournament

State Quarterfinals

Tushka 19, Wister 8

Altus Navajo 22, Amber-Pocasset 4

Rattan 5, Apache 3

Caddo 8, Allen 3

State Semifinals

Altus Navajo 17, Tushka 5

Rattan 17, Caddo 16

Editor's Note: The Altus Navajo-Rattan state title game was rained out until noon Friday.

Class A State Tournament

State Quarterfinals

Red Oak 24, Asher 8

Caney 19, Whitesboro 14

Varnum 8, Leedey 4

Hammon 13, Arnett 12

State Semifinals

Red Oak 18, Varnum 11

Caney 7, Hammon 5

Editor's Note: The Red Oak-Caney state title game was rained out until 2 p.m. Friday.

