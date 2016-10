Tonight

Poteau vs. Tulsa Rogers, at Tulsa Washington High School's S.E. Williams Stadium, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Pocola, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Spiro, 7 p.m.

Panama at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Warner, 7 p.m.

Friday Night

Cave Springs at Arkoma, 7 p.m.

Gans at Keota, 7 p.m.