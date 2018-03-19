Weekend High School Baseball Scores
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau 10, Red Oak 4
Poteau 13, Jay 6
Jay 11, Red Oak 5
Smithville 5, Leflore 3
Cameron 13, Kinta 1
Gore 11, Cameron 2
Pocola 10, Sallisaw-Central 2
Wister 10, Stuart 1
Howe 10, Wapanucka 0
Howe 19, Battiest 0
Stigler 22, Talihina 2
Tournaments
Prague Tournament
Meeker 10, Spiro 1
Spiro 5, Holdenville 1
Idabel Wood Bat Tournament
Championship Semifinals
Whitesboro 13, Soper 1
Boswell 12, Idabel 1
Consolation Semifinals
Haworth 19, Heavener 8
Idabel JV 11, Antlers 8
Saturday
Regular Season
Dale 13, Red Oak 9
Tournaments
Prague Tournament
Spiro 10, Shawnee JV 0
Spiro 12, Prague 4
Spiro 4, Meeker 1, 1st title game
Meeker 6, Spiro 2, winner-take-all title game
Idabel Wood Bat Tournament
Championship
Whitesboro 11, Boswell 1
3rd-Place Game
Idabel 8, Soper 0
Consolation Finals
Idabel JV 14, Haworth 2
7th-Place Game
Antlers 14, Heavener 2
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
