Weekend High School Basketball Scores
Monday, February 6, 2017
Friday
Boys
Sallisaw 36, Poteau 35
Talihina 41, Heavener 26
Arkoma 61, Kinta 52
Muldrow 57, Spiro 55
Wright City 75, Whitesboro 36
Cave Springs 52, Cameron 47
Stigler 61, Pocola 51
Buffalo Valley 57, Smithville 51
Girls
Sallilsaw 50, Poteau 44
Heavener 53, Talihina 44
Arkoma 40, Kinta 36, OT
Cameron 71, Cave Springs 55
Muldrow 55, Spiro 36
Wright City 67, Whitesboro JV 23
Stigler 55, Pocola 25
Smithville 52, Buffalo Valley 28
Saturday
Boys
Ketchum 74, Howe 57
Broken Bow 59, Heavener 32
Girls
Howe 72, Ketchum 37
Broken Bow 58, Heavener 26
Editor's Note: Howe junior varsity teams played Red Oak on Friday night, while the Panama-Quinton games were canceled and will not be rescheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: