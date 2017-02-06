Weekend High School Basketball Scores

Friday

Boys

Sallisaw 36, Poteau 35

Talihina 41, Heavener 26

Arkoma 61, Kinta 52

Muldrow 57, Spiro 55

Wright City 75, Whitesboro 36

Cave Springs 52, Cameron 47

Stigler 61, Pocola 51

Buffalo Valley 57, Smithville 51

Girls

Sallilsaw 50, Poteau 44

Heavener 53, Talihina 44

Arkoma 40, Kinta 36, OT

Cameron 71, Cave Springs 55

Muldrow 55, Spiro 36

Wright City 67, Whitesboro JV 23

Stigler 55, Pocola 25

Smithville 52, Buffalo Valley 28

Saturday

Boys

Ketchum 74, Howe 57

Broken Bow 59, Heavener 32

Girls

Howe 72, Ketchum 37

Broken Bow 58, Heavener 26

Editor's Note: Howe junior varsity teams played Red Oak on Friday night, while the Panama-Quinton games were canceled and will not be rescheduled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley