Weekend High School Basketball Scores

Friday's Games

Regular Season

Boys

Stilwell 73, Poteau 59

Talihina 45, Wilburton 41

Quinton 70, Howe 61

Roland 49, Spiro 47

Hartshorne 46, Pocola 35

Girls

Poteau 58, Stilwell 56

Howe 68, Quinton 53

Talihina 46, Wilburton 35

Roland 40, Spiro 30

Hartshorne 48, Pocola 43

Playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Arkoma

Keota girls 56, Arkoma 46, Arkoma eliminated

Keota boys 56, Cameron 51, Cameron eliminated

At Red Oak

Red Oak girls 38, Crowder 21, Crowder eliminated

Smithville boys 58, Crowder 42, Crowder eliminated

Class B District Tournaments

At Leflore

Bokoshe girls 63, Pittsburg 38, Pittsburg eliminated

Bokoshe boys 70, Pittsburg 65, Pittsburg eliminated

At Moyers

McCurtain girls 69, Eagletown 36, Eagletown eliminated

McCurtain boys 54, Eagletown 42, Eagletown eliminated

Saturday

Regular Season

Boys

Idabel 60, Howe 56

Girls

Howe 68, Idabel 57

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament Finals (both teams advance to regional tournament)

At Arkoma

Cameron girls 67, Keota 35

Arkoma boys 76, Keota 52

At Red Oak

Red Oak girls 42, Smithville 33

Red Oak boys 62, Smithville 42

Class B District Tournament Finals (both teams advance to regional tournament)

At Leflore

Leflore girls 44, Bokoshe 39

Leflore boys 55, Bokoshe 31

At Kinta

Whitesboro girls 29, Kinta 24

Kinta boys 58, Whitesboro 40

At Bennington

Buffalo Valley girls 24, Bennington 22

Buffalo Valley boys 56, Bennington 44

At Moyers

Moyers girls 42, McCurtain 39

Moyers boys 58, McCurtain 55

