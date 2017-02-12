Weekend High School Basketball Scores
Friday's Games
Regular Season
Boys
Stilwell 73, Poteau 59
Talihina 45, Wilburton 41
Quinton 70, Howe 61
Roland 49, Spiro 47
Hartshorne 46, Pocola 35
Girls
Poteau 58, Stilwell 56
Howe 68, Quinton 53
Talihina 46, Wilburton 35
Roland 40, Spiro 30
Hartshorne 48, Pocola 43
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Arkoma
Keota girls 56, Arkoma 46, Arkoma eliminated
Keota boys 56, Cameron 51, Cameron eliminated
At Red Oak
Red Oak girls 38, Crowder 21, Crowder eliminated
Smithville boys 58, Crowder 42, Crowder eliminated
Class B District Tournaments
At Leflore
Bokoshe girls 63, Pittsburg 38, Pittsburg eliminated
Bokoshe boys 70, Pittsburg 65, Pittsburg eliminated
At Moyers
McCurtain girls 69, Eagletown 36, Eagletown eliminated
McCurtain boys 54, Eagletown 42, Eagletown eliminated
Saturday
Regular Season
Boys
Idabel 60, Howe 56
Girls
Howe 68, Idabel 57
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament Finals (both teams advance to regional tournament)
At Arkoma
Cameron girls 67, Keota 35
Arkoma boys 76, Keota 52
At Red Oak
Red Oak girls 42, Smithville 33
Red Oak boys 62, Smithville 42
Class B District Tournament Finals (both teams advance to regional tournament)
At Leflore
Leflore girls 44, Bokoshe 39
Leflore boys 55, Bokoshe 31
At Kinta
Whitesboro girls 29, Kinta 24
Kinta boys 58, Whitesboro 40
At Bennington
Buffalo Valley girls 24, Bennington 22
Buffalo Valley boys 56, Bennington 44
At Moyers
Moyers girls 42, McCurtain 39
Moyers boys 58, McCurtain 55
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
