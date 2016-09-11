Weekend High School Softball Scores [UPDATED]
Sunday, September 11, 2016
Friday
Wister 6, Smithville 0
University of Oklahoma Tournament
Westmoore 7, Howe 6, 8 inn.
Tuttle 10, Howe 0
Pryor 7, Red Oak 1
Purcell 12, Red Oak 4
Indianola Tournament
Schulter 4, Whitesboro 3
Sallisaw-Central Tournament
Arkoma 3, Webbers Falls 2
Arkoma 10, Gore 1
Roland 2, Cameron 1, 8 inn.
Roland 12, Arkoma 5
Kiowa Tournament
Talihina 6, Stringtown 5
Hartshorne 3, Talihina 0
Saturday
Spiro 8, Eufaula 2
Indianola Tournament
Third-Place Game
Whitesboro 14, Haileyville 4
Editor's note: The final day of the OU Tournament in Norman was rained out Saturday and likely will not be rescheduled.
