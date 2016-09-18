Weekend High School Softball Scores (UPDATED)
Sunday, September 18, 2016
Friday
Broken Bow 8, Poteau 0
Broken Bow 9, Poteau 0
Kiowa 11, Whitesboro 0
Hall of Fame Shootout in Oklahoma City
Heavener 6, Cushing 2
Heavener 8, Savanna 3
Pocola 5, Wister JV 2
Arnett 5, Pocola 3
Wister 1, Blanchard 0
Silo 6, Wister 1
Wright City Tournament
Idabel 3, Smithville 2
Saturday
Hall of Fame Shootout in Oklahoma City
Leflore 8, Chickasha JV 0
Maud 4, Leflore 2
Hobart 2, Pocola 0
Silo 6, Pocola 4
Editor's note — Neither Panama or Spiro participated in the two-day event.
Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament
Red Oak 12, Roland 2
Red Oak 3, Checotah 2
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 3, Red Oak 0
Wright City Tournament
Smithville 1, Idabel 0
Soper 4, Smithville 3
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: